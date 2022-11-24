News Top Stories

Study: One glass of wine a week during pregnancy may alter baby’s brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United States have said that just one glass of wine a week during pregnancy is enough to physically alter the shape of a baby’s brain, a study has found. The study was presented yesterday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Babies exposed to even low amounts of alcohol prenatally had a shallower right superior temporal sulcus (STS) – which is involved in cognition and language. To this end, expectant mothers are now being urged to ‘strictly avoid alcohol’ entirely while pregnant. The lead author of the study Dr. Patric Kienast, a neurologist at the Medical University of Vienna, said: “Pregnant women should strictly avoid alcohol consumption.

 

Our Reporters

