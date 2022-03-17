Study: Pharmaceuticals found at toxic levels in world’s rivers

A new study looking at the presence of pharmaceuticals in the world’s rivers found concentrations at potentially toxic levels in more than a quarter of the locations studied. The results of the new study are published in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS)’. The new study looked at 258 rivers across the globe, including the Thames in London and the Amazon in Brazil, Mississippi, the Mekong, among others to measure the presence of 61 pharmaceuticals, such as carbamazepine, metformin, caffeine, propranolol (a beta-blocker for heart problems such as high blood pressure), sulfamethoxazole (an antibiotic for bacterial infection), ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic for bacterial infection), and loratadine (an antihistamine for allergies). The researchers studied rivers in over half of the world’s countries — with rivers in 36 of these countries having never previously been monitored for pharmaceuticals.
