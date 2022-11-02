Study: Playing video games linked to high intelligence in children

Researchers in the United States have said that playing video games may actually boost children’s intelligence. These are the results of a new study published yesterday in the journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. The study by the University of Vermont in the U.S. found those who game for three or more hours a day on average performed better in cognitive and memory tests than their peers. Although gaming has long been associated with violence, antisocial behaviours and health problems in young people, the researchers have found it may actually be beneficial for the brain development of children. Youngsters had their brains scanned while they performed a series of tests that tested their reaction time, problem solving and memory, reported the ‘mailonline.com’.
Related Articles
Ogun police donate N1.5m to slain officer’s family
Police in Ogun State yesterday donated N1.5 million to the family of Inspector Olajide Omolayo killed by bandits in Saala- Orile forest in Yewa North Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, handed over the cheque to Omolayo’s widow Funke at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. The money, according to the commissioner, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate orders NDLEA to refund N356m
The Senate yesterday ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to refund N356 million spent without approval. This was as the agency failed to justify how and why it spent the money before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide. The committee had invited the NDLEA over the alleged unapproved spending, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US prosecutors level fresh $1.6m fraud charge against Rufai
Tunde Sulaiman, with agency reports Fresh facts have emerged indicating that Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide of the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, also tried to swindle the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of nearly $1.6 million. Already accused of allegedly stealing $350,000 from Washington State as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)