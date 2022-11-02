News Top Stories

Study: Playing video games linked to high intelligence in children

Researchers in the United States have said that playing video games may actually boost children’s intelligence. These are the results of a new study published yesterday in the journal ‘JAMA Network Open’. The study by the University of Vermont in the U.S. found those who game for three or more hours a day on average performed better in cognitive and memory tests than their peers. Although gaming has long been associated with violence, antisocial behaviours and health problems in young people, the researchers have found it may actually be beneficial for the brain development of children. Youngsters had their brains scanned while they performed a series of tests that tested their reaction time, problem solving and memory, reported the ‘mailonline.com’.

 

