Study: Poor access to financial services fuelling crypto in Nigeria

A report by Ku- Coin, has estimated that Nigeria’s 35 per cent crypto adoption rate is because locals lack access to basic monetary services and view digital assets as a store of value. According to research conducted by KuCoin, the growing number of Nigerians investing in crypto is propelled by the lack of proper fiat-based opportunities.

The study, according to a report by CryptoPotato, over 30 million of Nigeria’s population had traded digital assets in the past six months. KuCoin’s latest “Into the Cryptoverse Report” found out that 33.4 million Nigerians, or 35 per cent of those aged 18 to 60, have owned or traded cryptocurrencies in the last six months. Fifty two per cent (approximately 17.3 million people) have distributed more than half of their wealth into the asset class.

Moreover, 70 per cent of the crypto investors vowed to increase their exposure by the end of 2022. KuCoin claimed that one of the main reasons for the interest in the sector was the limited access to monetary services in Africa’s most-populated country. Despite being one of the financial hubs in the Western region of the continent, vast rural areas in Nigeria lack proper banking and fiat-based opportunities. Another reason for Nigerians to diversify traditional assets into cryptocurrencies is to battle the rising inflation. The post-pandemic situation, the energy crisis, and the financial turmoil that the Russia- Ukraine military conflict propelled have reached Nigeria’s borders, too. The country’s inflation rate currently stands at over 15 per cent, and millions of the residents chose crypto as a store of value alternative, KuCoin estimated.

The research further revealed that the majority of Nigerian crypto holders entered the market many years ago. In comparison, only 26% began investing six months ago, driven by the 2021 bull run when bitcoin’s price almost tapped $70,000. Earlier this month, a global study conducted by the digital asset exchange Gemini outlined that Brazil and Indonesia were the leading nations in terms of cryptocurrency adoption. Approximately 41 per cent of the polled individuals from both countries admitted owning bitcoin or some altcoins.

