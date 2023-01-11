Study: Potentially fatal condition may face open-water swimmers

A new study has warned that a potentially lifethreatening condition can affect fit and healthy openwater swimmers causing them to “drown from the inside”. According to results of the studypublishedinthejournal ‘BMJ case reports,’ the condition may involve a buildup of fluid in the heart muscles. Swimming-induced pulmonary oedema – SIPE – is a form of immersion pulmonary oedema and involves the accumulation of fluid in the lungs of swimmers without it having been inhaled.

The condition is thought to be a result of increased pressure on the body’s blood vessels as a result of exertion, immersion and cold. The condition can cause breathing difficulties, low blood oxygen levels, coughing, frothy or blood-stained spit and, in some cases, death. A Consultant Cardiologist at Royal Stoke University Hospital, Dr. Peter Wilmshurst who is a member of the UK Diving Medical Committee, who first described IPE in the 1980s, said, “I suspect that the majority of people who die in the water [having entered voluntarily] – that is, swimmers or divers – die from immersion pulmonary oedema, not drowning.”

