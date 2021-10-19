Study: Processed foods increase memory loss risk

Researchers in the United States have found that consumption of highly processed foods resulted in memory impairment and brain inflammation.

According to the results of a new study from Ohio State University published in the scientific journal ‘Brain, Behaviour, and Immunity,’ memory impairment and brain inflammation from highly processed food can be mitigated by supplementing a diet with DHA omega-3 fatty acids.

The scientists showed that the memory deficits resulting from a processed diet were primarily evidenced in older rats on which the diets were tested, the ‘FoodDive. com’ reported.

Processed diets also resulted in increased weight gain in both young and aged rats, although this effect was exaggerated in elder rats. However, the consumption of DHA did not alleviate their weight gain.

This caveat led senior study author Ruth Barrientos to caution consumers using these findings as license to indulge in processed foods as long as they take a DHA supplement.

Despite the associated health risks, consumption of processed foods has been trending upward in recent years, especially among children and teenagers

