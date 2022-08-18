News

Study: Proximity to fracking sites tied to childhood cancer risk

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health in America said they have found that children living near unconventional oil and gas (UOG) developments also known as fracking at birth were two to three times more likely to be diagnosed with leukemia between the ages of two and seven.

These are the results of a novel study published August 17 in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’. Unconventional oil and gas development,(short for hydraulic fracturing), is a method for extracting gas and oil from shale rock. “The process involves injecting water, sand, and chemicals into bedrock at high pressure, which allows gas and oil to flow into a well and then be collected for market. “The registry-based study from the Yale School of Public Health in America, included nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblast lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common type of cancer in children reported the ‘Medical Xpress’.

 

