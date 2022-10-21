Study: Repeated infections linked to risk of neurodegenerative diseases

A new study has found that infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s diseases (PD). Results of the new study are published recently in the open-access journal ‘PLOS Medicine’. Experimental studies in animals have indicated that infection plays a role in the development of some neurodegenerative diseases. However, supporting evidence in humans is limited.

In the new study, Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues, used data on people diagnosed with AD, PD, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) from 1970- 2016 in Sweden, as well as five matched controls per case, all identified from the Swedish National Patient Register.

The analysis included 291,941 AD cases, 103,919 PD cases, and 10,161 ALS cases. A hospital-treated infection five or more years before diagnosis was associated with a 16 per cent higher risk of AD and a four per cent higher risk of PD, with similar risks seen for bacterial, viral and other infections and for different sites of infection. The highest risk of disease was seen in people with multiple hospital-treated infections before the age of 40, with more than double the risk of AD and more than 40 per cent in the risk of PD

