Study reveals breakthrough in cause of male infertility

Scientists at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom have identified a new genetic mechanism that can cause severe forms of male infertility, a development that could offer hope of better treatment options for patients in the future. The new study, published yesterday in ‘Nature Communications,’ shows that new mutations, not inherited from father or mother, play a major role in this medical condition. It is estimated that up to seven per cent of men are affected by infertility and 50 per cent of fertility problems withinaheterosexualcouple areduetotheman. Inaround half of male infertility cases, the cause is unexplained. Experts have found that mutations occurring during the reproduction process, when the DNA of both parents is replicated, can result in infertility in men later in life. It is hoped that this new knowledge will help to provide more answers in the future about the cause and best treatment options available to infertile couples. Professor Joris Veltman, Dean of Newcastle University’s Biosciences Institute, UK, led the research which involved patients from Newcastle Fertility Centre and Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands. He said: “This is a real paradigm shift in our understanding of the causes of male infertility. Most genetic studies look at recessively inherited causes of infertility, whereby both parents are a carrier of a mutation in a gene, and the infertility occurs when the son receives both mutated copies, resulting in problems with their fertility.”

 

