Study: Reversed egg ageing: Older women could be mothers

Israeli researchers have said becoming a mother at 50 could be the norm within the next decade, following a study that successfully ‘reversed aged’ human eggs. The study was published in the journal ‘Aging Cell’. In the major breakthrough, the researchers effectively made eggs from 40-year-old women resemble those of twenty-something.

Women are born with all of their eggs but they deteriorate over time, making it more difficult for older eggs to be fertilised. While the average female in her early 20s has an 80 per cent chance of becoming pregnant naturally within a year, this halves by the age of 40. Just a few hundred women in the United Kingdom (UK) become mothers in their 50s each year.

But scientists at Hebrew University of Jerusalem have shown the deterioration could be reversed with an antiviral used to treat HIV patients. It is thought to work by preventing DNA damage that happens during the ageing process with a drug that blocks genetic damage during viral infections. There are still questions about whether the process can boost fertility rates because the study did not expose the treated eggs to sperm.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...