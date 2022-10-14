News Top Stories

Study: Scientists may develop pill that replicates exercise

Scientists have said they are one step closer to developing a pill that can mimic the effect of exercise on the body. Their findings were published in the journal ‘Cell Metabolism’. The researchers have identified a stem cell in the body that morphs into a fat-storing machine when people eat high calorie diets.

Results of the new study shows the researchers found exercise could reverse this effect. They hope the discovery will be used to invent drugs that target these stem cells and achieve the same goal. Lead author of the study Dr. Manolis Kellis, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States (U.S), said: ‘It is extremely important to understand the molecular mechanisms that are drivers of the beneficial effects of exercise and the detrimental effects of a high-fat diet, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

“We can understand how we can intervene, and develop drugs that mimic the impact of exercise across multiple tissues.” But it could be years before a tablet to do this hits the shelves, so for now there is nothing better than exercise and a healthy diet, the team said.

 

