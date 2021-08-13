News Top Stories

Study: Short naps don’t relieve sleep deprivation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The latest study from Michigan State University (MSU)’s Sleep and Learning Laboratory has shown that a nap during the day won’t restore a sleepless night. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Sleep’. Study author and Director of MSU’s Sleep and Learning Lab, Kimberly Fenn who is associate professor of MSU, said, “While short naps didn’t show measurable effects on relieving the effects of sleep deprivation, we found that the amount of slow-wave sleep that participants obtained during the nap was related to reduced impairments associated with sleep deprivation.” Slow-wave sleep (SWS) is the deepest and most restorative stage of sleep.

It is marked by high amplitude, low frequency brain waves and is the sleep stage when the body is most relaxed; the muscles are at ease, and heart rate and respiration are at their slowest. “SWS is the most impor-tant stage of sleep,” Fenn said. “When someone goes without sleep for a period of time, even just during the day, they build up a need for sleep; in particular, they build up a need for SWS. When individuals go to sleep each night, they will soon enter into SWS and spend a substantial amount of time in this stage.”

The team including MSU colleague Erik Altmann, professor of psychology, and Michelle Stepan, a recent MSU alumna currently working at the University of Pittsburgh, recruited 275 college-aged participants for the study. Fenn said: “The group that stayed overnight and took short naps still suffered from the effects of sleep deprivation and made significantly more errors on the tasks than their counterparts who went home and obtained a full night of sleep. However, every 10-minute increase in SWS reduced errors after interruptions by about four per cent.”

Our Reporters

