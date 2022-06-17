News

Study: Sleeping with partner reduces insomnia

A new study has suggested that adults who share their beds with a partner have less severe insomnia, less fatigue and more sleep time. The findings were recently published online in the journal ‘Sleep’ and were presented Sunday at the 36th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), held in Charlotte, N.C., held from June 4 to 8.

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it hard to fall asleep, hard to stay asleep or cause you to wake up too early and not be able to get back to sleep. The study participants also reported being more satisfied with their lives and relationships, as well as having lower levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

“Even though you’re sleeping next to someone who may snore and roll around, it did something that was just beneficial,” said Senior Author of the Study, Michael Grandner who is director of theSleepandHealthResearch Programme at the University of Arizona in Tucson. “What’s interesting, it’s not just that someone was there because when we asked the question about a child, the answers were very different,” he added. Study participants who slept with their child most nights reported more insomnia, more stress and worse mental well-being the day after.

 

