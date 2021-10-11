Study: Staring at screens for long could increase short-sightedness risk

Reseachers from the United Kingdom (UK) have said that spending too long time staring at a smartphone or computer screen can increase the risk of short-sightedness in children by up to 80 per cent.

These are the results of a new study published in “The Lancet Digital Health’. More than 3,000 studies investigating smart device exposure and short-sightedness in children and young adults aged between three months old and 33 years old, were examined by experts from the researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England.

They found a clear link between time spent looking at a phone or tablet and a greater risk of developing myopia, or short-sightedness in those age groups, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

Smartphones alone increase the risk by 30 per cent, but when combined with excessive computer use, the risk increased to 80 per cent over no screen use.

