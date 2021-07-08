Study: Sugary drinks raise colon cancer risk

Scientists in the United States (U.S.) have said a new study of women and diet suggested that sugarsweetened drinks may play a role in rising cases of colon cancer in younger adults. These are the results of a new study published in the medical journal ‘Gut.’ Colon cancer also known as colorectal cancer occurs when the cells that line the colon or the rectum become abnormal and grow out of control. The new study examined the link between colorectal cancer and sweet drinks in 94,464 female registered nurses.

The senior author of the study, Yin Cao, said metabolic problems, such as insulin resistance and high cholesterol, as well as inflammation in the gut, could play a larger role as a cause of cancer in the younger population than in older people, but that the exact potential mechanisms have not yet been pinpointed.

Cao is an associate professor of surgery at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Rates of colorectal cancer in people youngerthan 50, have increased sharply in recent years. Compared with people born around 1950, those born around 1990, have twice the risk for colon cancer and four times the risk for rectal cancer. While sales of sugar-sweetened drinkshavebeendecreasing in recent years, thepercentage of calories consumed in sugary drinks rose dramatically between 1977 and 2001. During those years, the figure rose from 5.1 per cent of total calories consumed to 12.3 per cent among ages 19-39, and from four per cent to 10.3 per cent among children 18 and younger. By 2014 those figures had dropped, but seven per cent of calories consumed by Americans overall were still from sugary drinks.

