Study ties ADHD to hoarding disorder risk

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) say they have found that people with attention-deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a significantly higher frequency of hoarding symptoms, which can have a serious impact on their quality of life. These are the result of a new study, published in the ‘Journal of Psychiatric Research’. The study found that almost one in five people with ADHD exhibited clinically significant levels of hoarding, indicating there could be a hidden population of adults struggling with hoarding and its consequences.

Hoarding disorder is characterised by persistent difficulties discarding items, regardless of their actual value, thereby resulting in excessive accumulation of possessions that clutter living areas and compromise their intended use. Hoarding disorder leads to major distress and problems in socialising, work and other areas of daily functioning. This new study, led by Dr Sharon Morein of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK, recruited 88 participants from an adult ADHD clinic run by the Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust. The study found that 19 per cent of this ADHD group displayed clinically significant hoarding symptoms, were on average in their 30s, and there was an equal gender split.

 

