Study ties Alzheimer’s disease risk to newly-found protein

A new study by the University of South Carlifonia (USC) has shown that a mutation in a newly discovered small protein is connected to a significant increase in the risk for Alzheimer’s disease, expanding the known gene targets for the disease.

The research, which is published in the journal ‘Molecular Psychiatry,’ is presenting a new potential avenue for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia — a continuous decline in thinking, behavioural and social skills that affects a person's ability to function independently. The protein, called SHMOOSE, is a tiny "microprotein" encoded by a newly discovered gene within the cell's energyproducing mitochondria. A mutation within this gene partially inactivates the SHMOOSE microprotein and is associated with a 20-50 per cent higher risk for Alzheimer's disease across four different cohorts. Nearly a quarter of people of European ancestry have the mutated version of the protein, according to the researchers. The prevalence and cases of dementia have increased in Nigeria over the last two decades, though, population-wide response to dementia is lacking, according to data from National Library of Medicine.

 

