Study ties car fumes to hardened arteries

A new study has shown that diesel fumes appear to raise levels of proteins linked to cardiovascular (CVD) disease. The findings were presented at the 2022 European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, held from September 4 to 6. It was a hybrid conference, with onsite attendance in Barcelona, Spain, and participation online. According to the study ten volunteers – five men and five women – were asked to inhale the fumes for four hours at a time. The experiment was done on three different occasions a month apart using different concentrations of diesel. In both sexes researchers found changes in components of the blood related to inflammation, infection and CVD but women had higher levels of proteins linked to hardened arteries.
Buhari thanks BUA chair, Rabiu, for job creation, others at 61
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday thanked the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, for complementing the government’s efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, President Buhari commended the BUA Group […]
How Imo traders resisted, lynched hoodlum enforcing stay-at-home
A hoodlum and suspected escapee from the Owerri Correctional Service, Obinwanne Iwu, was, on Monday, allegedly beaten to death, while trying to enforce the now contentious sit-at-home order in a community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state. The incident was said to have happened at about 7:45a.m. While residents of Umuagbavo Oru […]
Ekweremadu: Iwuanyanwu writes NASS, says Ohanaeze’ll send legal representation
The Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has requested the President General of the apex Igbo Socio Cultural organization, Prof. George Obiozor to ensure that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization has legal representation at the London trial of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. In a letter addressed to the president of the Senate Ahmed […]
