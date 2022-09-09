Study ties car fumes to hardened arteries

A new study has shown that diesel fumes appear to raise levels of proteins linked to cardiovascular (CVD) disease. The findings were presented at the 2022 European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, held from September 4 to 6. It was a hybrid conference, with onsite attendance in Barcelona, Spain, and participation online. According to the study ten volunteers – five men and five women – were asked to inhale the fumes for four hours at a time. The experiment was done on three different occasions a month apart using different concentrations of diesel. In both sexes researchers found changes in components of the blood related to inflammation, infection and CVD but women had higher levels of proteins linked to hardened arteries.

