News

Study ties chemicals in plastics to weight gain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Study ties chemicals in plastics to weight gain

Researchers in Norway have found 11 chemicals in common plastics that contribute to weight gain. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Environmental Science & Technology’. The study looked at 34 different plastic products to see which chemicals they contained and found more than 55,000 different chemical components in the products and identified 629 of the substances, 11 of which are known to be metabolism-disrupting chemicals.

An Associate Professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Martin Wagner said, “Our experiments show that ordinary plastic products contain a mix of substances that can bea relevant and underestimated factor behind overweight and obesity.”

For a long time, experts believed that most plastic chemicals would stay in these everyday products, but Wagner’s team has shown that they leach a large number under real world conditions, resulting in the chemicals entering the body. Previous research has also suggested that some plastics contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals, also known as ‘obesogens’, that may affect human development and fertility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Garba Shehu, agent provocateur, fuelling anarchy in Nigeria – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has berated the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu for discrediting the resolutions of the ‘Asaba Accord’. According to Akeredolu, the presidential spokesperson’s recent position on national issues was a confirmation that he had been working in cohorts with those fuelling anarchy […]
News

NDDC: Sordid tales of once a hopeful agency

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

The Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) was created in 2000 by the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The aim was to have an agency that would cater for the needs of the region in development areas with a view to stemming the feeling of inadequacy by the people of the area. Twenty years after, it […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Ohanaeze decries arrest of Igbo youths by military

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm over alleged indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths by the Nigerian military in Imo State. A statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was uncivilised and cowardly for the military to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica