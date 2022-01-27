Study ties chemicals in plastics to weight gain

Researchers in Norway have found 11 chemicals in common plastics that contribute to weight gain. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Environmental Science & Technology’. The study looked at 34 different plastic products to see which chemicals they contained and found more than 55,000 different chemical components in the products and identified 629 of the substances, 11 of which are known to be metabolism-disrupting chemicals.

An Associate Professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Martin Wagner said, “Our experiments show that ordinary plastic products contain a mix of substances that can bea relevant and underestimated factor behind overweight and obesity.”

For a long time, experts believed that most plastic chemicals would stay in these everyday products, but Wagner’s team has shown that they leach a large number under real world conditions, resulting in the chemicals entering the body. Previous research has also suggested that some plastics contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals, also known as ‘obesogens’, that may affect human development and fertility.

