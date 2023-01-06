News

Study ties chronic procrastination to health problems

Posted on

A new study has found that persons who scored high on a procrastination scale were more likely to report certain health issues including body aches, poor sleep and depression problems as well as anxiety symptoms. Results of the study are published online January 4 in ‘JAMA Network Open’.

Experts said the findings do not prove that procrastination, per se, directly caused those problems — by, for example, delaying a medical visit and allowing a niggling health issue to worsen. But they do reinforce the fact that procrastination, when chronic, is a red flag. According to lead researcher Fred Johansson, of Sophiahemmet University in Stockholm, Sweden that might be related to the ‘freedom’ college students typically have, their lives have relatively little structure, and deadlines are often far off — which, Johansson said, can allow plenty of room for procrastination.

 

Our Reporters

