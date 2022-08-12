News

Study ties climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases

Posted on

Researchers in the United States said they have found that climate hazards, such as flooding, heat waves and drought, have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious diseases in people, including malaria, hantavirus, cholera and even anthrax.

The results of their study is published in the journal ‘Nature Climate Change’. After going through the medical literature of established cases of illnesses, the researchers found 218 out of the known 375 human infectious diseases, 58 per cent, seemed to be made worse by one of 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change. Doctors, going back to Hippocrates, have long connected disease to weather, but this study shows how widespread the influence of climate is on human health, reported the ‘newsmaxhealth’. In addition to looking at infectious diseases, the researchers expanded their search to look at all types of human illnesses, including non-infectious illnesses such as asthma, allergies and even animal bites to see how many maladiestheycouldconnectto climate hazards in some way, including infectious diseases. They found a total of 286 unique sicknesses and of those 223 of them seemed to be worsened by climate hazards, nine were diminished by climate hazards and 54 had cases of both aggravated and minimized.

 

