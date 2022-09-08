Study ties common fertility treatment to cancer risk in children

Swedish researchers said have they have found that children born as a result of a common fertility procedure involving frozen embryos may have a higher risk of cancer. The new findings were published online in ‘PLOS Medicine’ yesterday. In frozen-thawed embryo transfer, an embryo is created in a laboratory from an egg and sperm, frozen and later thawed before implantation. According to study coauthor Ulla-Britt Wennerholm, “The individual risk was low, while at a population level it may have an impact due to the huge increase in frozen cycles after assisted reproduction.”

Wennerholm is in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. “No increase in cancer was found among children born after assisted reproduction techniques overall,” she said. Prior studies have suggested that children born after frozenthawed transfer may have higher short-term health risks, but longterm risks have been less clear, reported ‘Newsmaxhealth’. For the new study, researchers analysed medical data from more than 7.9 million children in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

