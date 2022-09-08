News

Study ties common fertility treatment to cancer risk in children

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Swedish researchers said have they have found that children born as a result of a common fertility procedure involving frozen embryos may have a higher risk of cancer. The new findings were published online in ‘PLOS Medicine’ yesterday. In frozen-thawed embryo transfer, an embryo is created in a laboratory from an egg and sperm, frozen and later thawed before implantation. According to study coauthor Ulla-Britt Wennerholm, “The individual risk was low, while at a population level it may have an impact due to the huge increase in frozen cycles after assisted reproduction.”

Wennerholm is in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. “No increase in cancer was found among children born after assisted reproduction techniques overall,” she said. Prior studies have suggested that children born after frozenthawed transfer may have higher short-term health risks, but longterm risks have been less clear, reported ‘Newsmaxhealth’. For the new study, researchers analysed medical data from more than 7.9 million children in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AfDB provides $400,000 grant for Nigeria to support capital markets devt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank Group on Friday signed a $400,000 grant agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments. The funds will go towards strengthening the risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and build capacity for green finance. The grant will be […]
News Top Stories

Ndigbo not under attack in Lagos –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author et, Surulere, Lagos. Attack: APC, Tinubu afraid of elections –PDP L-R: Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege; wife of the celebrant, Mrs Aderonke Taiwo; the celebrant, Hon. Olaiwola Taiwo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele at the 70th Birthday party of Hon. Taiwo in Ota on Saturday Muritala Ayinla

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Solomon Ageuene, has debunked the rumour that the Igbo are under attack in Lagos.   According to leader of socio- cultural group, there is nothing like attack, saying that what appeared to have caused the rumour was the problem arising from the collection of voters’ cards.   […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: Controversy trails Unity lists

Posted on Author ohnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

Ahead of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Telegraph has gathered that a Unity list would emerge this week. That is according to a party source, who confided in a Sunday Telegraph correspondent.   There have been controversies in the last few weeks over who has been penciled down for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica