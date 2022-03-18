News

Study ties crossed eyes to mental illness risk

A recent study found that children with strabismus, or crossed eyes, are up to twice as likely to develop mental health problems than those without the condition. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Ophthalmology’. According to the researchers, the risk for an anxiety disorder or persistent and uncomfortable feelings of anxiety and fear that can affect daily function is twice as high in children with strabismus than in those without the condition.

The study analysed data from a commercial healthcare payer system from 2007 to 2017 and found that strabismus in children was linked to an increased risk of developing mood disorders, schizophrenia, and anxiety compared to those without an eye condition. Strabismus is one of the most common eye conditions in children, affecting between two per cent to five per cent of kids. The link between strabismus and mental illness should encourage mental illness screening and treatment for patients with strabismus, the researchers stated. Children with the condition, which causes the eyes to misalign with each other, have an 83 per cent higher risk for schizophrenia, a 64 per cent higher risk of bipolar disorder and a 61 per cent higher .

 

