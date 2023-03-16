Study ties drycleaning chemical to rise in Parkinson’s disease

A team of researchers from the United States and the Netherlands have said a common chemical used to dry clean clothes, trichloroethylene (TCE) may be fueling the rise of Parkinson’s disease. Results of their study was published in the ‘Journal of Parkinson’s Disease’. For the past 100 years, TCE has been used to decaffeinate coffee, degrease metal, and dry clean clothes. Although it has been banned by the food and pharmaceutical industries since the 1970s it is still used in many states in household products, such as cleaning wipes, aerosol cleaning products, tool cleaners, paint removers, spray adhesives, and carpet cleaners and spot removers. A review of existing research by the team of experts from the Netherlands, New York, California, and Alabama, however linked the chemical to Parkinson’s on the back of years of mounting evidence. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremour in just one hand. Tremours are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement

Like this: Like Loading...