Study ties e-cigarettes to diabetes risk

Researchers in the United States have found that e-cigarettes could raise the risk of high blood sugar levels, putting users on the brink of diabetes. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘American Journal of Preventive Medicine’. Traditional cigarettes make smokers 40 per cent more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, but it seems e-cigarettes might have an effect on blood sugar levels, too, the study found. To this end, the scientists want public health campaigns to discourage people from using the devices.

The study revealed that not only were current e-cigarette users 22 per cent more likely to have pre-diabetes compared with those who had never used them, former users still had a 12 per cent higher risk. A United States team from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Maryland analysed data from 600,000 people in America.

They looked for links between e-cigarette use and pre-diabetes – a serious health condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes. Lead author, Dr. Shyam Biswal said: “We were surprised. E-cigarettes are touted as a safer alternative, which is not the case. It is time to ramp up public health efforts to promote the cessation of e-cigarettes.”

