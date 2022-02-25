Study ties extreme heat to increased mental healthcare

Researchers in the United States said during periods of extreme heat, clinicians should expect to see an increase in patients requiring mental health services. According to the results of a new study led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers, higher-thannormal temperatures during the summer season in the United States were associated with increased rates of emergency department (ED) visits for any mental health-related condition, particularly substance use, anxiety and stress disorders, and mood disorders. The study is published in the journal ‘JAMA Psychiatry’.

As days of extreme heat are expected to increase due to worsening climate change, the findings fill a critical gap in research and provide evidence- based support for proactive interventions and policy solutions that can reduce heat-related crises. Study lead author Dr. Amruta Nori-Sarma, an assistant professor of environmental health at BUSPH, said, “Emergency department visits represent some of the costliest interactions within the healthcare system.

