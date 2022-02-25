News

Study ties extreme heat to increased mental healthcare

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Study ties extreme heat to increased mental healthcare

Researchers in the United States said during periods of extreme heat, clinicians should expect to see an increase in patients requiring mental health services. According to the results of a new study led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers, higher-thannormal temperatures during the summer season in the United States were associated with increased rates of emergency department (ED) visits for any mental health-related condition, particularly substance use, anxiety and stress disorders, and mood disorders. The study is published in the journal ‘JAMA Psychiatry’.

As days of extreme heat are expected to increase due to worsening climate change, the findings fill a critical gap in research and provide evidence- based support for proactive interventions and policy solutions that can reduce heat-related crises. Study lead author Dr. Amruta Nori-Sarma, an assistant professor of environmental health at BUSPH, said, “Emergency department visits represent some of the costliest interactions within the healthcare system.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Calls for coup irresponsible, will drag Nigeria into the abyss, says Gen Usman

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa: and Emmanuel Onani LAGOS /Abuja

…says purveyors should be arrested, prosecuted A former Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Sani Usman (rtd), has condemned in unequivocal terms calls for military intervention in the country. While describing such calls as irresponsible and capable of dragging the nation backward, Usman urged the Federal Government to investigate those individuals or groups that may […]
News

How ex-COAS, Amosu, others diverted N3bn NIMASA fund – Witness

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Marshal Adesola Amosu Nunayon (rtd) and two others continued Tuesday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos with a prosecution witness narrating how the defendants allegedly diverted the sum of N3 billion credited to the Nigeria Air […]
News Top Stories

I’m surprised ASUU is on strike –Education Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…blames Federal Character principle for discriminatory cut-off marks for students Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has expressed surprise that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had resolved to embark on a month-long warning strike. The minister said this while responding to a question on what the government intended to do to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica