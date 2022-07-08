Study ties lack of sleep to teen depression

A new evidence has revealed that sleep problems can lead to depression. According to a Psychological Sciences Lecturer at The University of Western Australia, Dr. Cele Richardson, restricted sleep duration, negative thinking and delayed circadian rhythm could all contribute to depression.

In addition, he said: “Adolescents are the most chronically sleep-restricted sub-population across human development, in both western and eastern societies, with data from across the world suggesting they sleep too late and too little.” Researchers found that the human body’s biological clock – which controls sleeping, and waking times, rather than the use of technology in the evening – can lead to depression.

Richardson said: “The first factor is a slower buildup of sleepiness across the day, which delays the onset of sleep in older adolescents. “Although teens fall asleep later, school start times remain early, which means it is hard for young people to achieve an optimal 9.3 hours of sleep. And this sleep restriction, in turn, increases depression symptoms.” Further, problems sleeping are made worse by a delay in the human body’s circadian rhythm and having a late-timed body clock, which occurs commonly in adolescence development, is linked to an increased risk of depression.

