News Top Stories

Study ties lack of sleep to teen depression

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new evidence has revealed that sleep problems can lead to depression. According to a Psychological Sciences Lecturer at The University of Western Australia, Dr. Cele Richardson, restricted sleep duration, negative thinking and delayed circadian rhythm could all contribute to depression.

In addition, he said: “Adolescents are the most chronically sleep-restricted sub-population across human development, in both western and eastern societies, with data from across the world suggesting they sleep too late and too little.” Researchers found that the human body’s biological clock – which controls sleeping, and waking times, rather than the use of technology in the evening – can lead to depression.

Richardson said: “The first factor is a slower buildup of sleepiness across the day, which delays the onset of sleep in older adolescents. “Although teens fall asleep later, school start times remain early, which means it is hard for young people to achieve an optimal 9.3 hours of sleep. And this sleep restriction, in turn, increases depression symptoms.” Further, problems sleeping are made worse by a delay in the human body’s circadian rhythm and having a late-timed body clock, which occurs commonly in adolescence development, is linked to an increased risk of depression.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tambuwal accepts resignation of 11 commissioners, SSG, chief of staff

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday accepted the resignation of thirteen key cabinet members in his administration. At the top of the list is Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who was also the overseer of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The remaining commissioners are those hitherto manning the Ministries of Finance, Environment, […]
News

UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law – China

Posted on Author Reporter

    A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a violation of international law and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas would be able to apply […]
News

Court extends detention order on Abba Kyari

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday extended the detention of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, by 14 days. The court granted permission to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to hold the embattled Kyari for the period to enable the agency to complete its investigation into the hard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica