Study ties majority of shampoos to cancer-causing benzene

Researchers at a Connecticut laboratory have reported that seven out of 10 dry shampoos tested — still on grocery store shelves today — contain detectable levels of the can- cer-causing chemical benzene. In a ‘Citizen Petition,’ A Connecticut-based laboratory, Valisure reported that it tested 148 dry shampoos from 34 brands and found that 70 per cent contained benzene. Benzene is a colorless and highly flammable liquid with a sweet smell, and is partially responsible for the aroma of gasoline. “It is used primarily as a precursor to the manufacture of chemicals with more complex structure, such as ethylbenzene and cumene, of which billions of kilogrammes are produced annually. “Although a major industrial chemical, benzene finds limited use in consumer items because of its toxicity.”

 

Sanwo-Olu pays N8.7bn to 2,309 retirees in six months

…to pay N1.1bn to 260 pensioners this month Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid N8.77 billion to 2,309 retirees in the state public service from January to June 2020, the state Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Jibola Ponnle, has said.   The commissioner described as baseless allegations by the South- West […]
Buhari appoints aide, Oyetunde, E/D for Nigeria at AfDB

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Oyebode Oyetunde as Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. This was disclosed by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement Tuesday. Oyetunde, before the appointment, was Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Fiscal Policy […]
No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes

President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace.   The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday.   According […]

