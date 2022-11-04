Study ties majority of shampoos to cancer-causing benzene

Researchers at a Connecticut laboratory have reported that seven out of 10 dry shampoos tested — still on grocery store shelves today — contain detectable levels of the can- cer-causing chemical benzene. In a ‘Citizen Petition,’ A Connecticut-based laboratory, Valisure reported that it tested 148 dry shampoos from 34 brands and found that 70 per cent contained benzene. Benzene is a colorless and highly flammable liquid with a sweet smell, and is partially responsible for the aroma of gasoline. “It is used primarily as a precursor to the manufacture of chemicals with more complex structure, such as ethylbenzene and cumene, of which billions of kilogrammes are produced annually. “Although a major industrial chemical, benzene finds limited use in consumer items because of its toxicity.”
