Study ties moderate, intense physical activity to good sleep

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A team of researchers from Japan, Canada, and Taiwan has said a new study has found that moderate- to-intense exercise indeed improved sleep quality. The findings have been re cently published in ‘Scientific Reports’. The study led by Associate Professor Javad Koohsari from the School of Knowledge Science at Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST), who is also an adjunct researcher at the Faculty of Sport Sciences at Waseda University, probed the interrelationship between sedentary behaviour, physical activity, and sleep quality in a sample of middle-aged Japanese population.

The research group, comprising Professor Yukari Nagai, also from JAIST; Professor Akitomo Yasunaga from Bunka Gakuen University, Japan; Associate Professor Ai Shibata from University of Tsukuba; Professor Yung Liao from National Taiwan Normal University; Associate Professor Gavin R. McCormack from University of Calgary, and Professor KoichiroOkaandProfessorKaori Ishii from Waseda University, basedtheirstudyonJapanese adults between 40 and64 years of age– acrucialtimewindow which often marks the onset of various health issues.

 

