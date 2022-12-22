News

Study ties physical activity to slow cancer growth

Canadian researchers have said that proteins produced by muscles during physical activity could inhibit the development of prostate cancer cells and thus slow the progression of the disease. The findings were published in the medical journal ‘Prostate’. The same phenomenon could apply to other types of cancer, said Dr. Fred Saad, who heads the urology department at the Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal Canada. Saad and his colleagues at Australia’s Edith Cowan University recruited nine patients with a very advanced and aggressive form of prostate cancer and asked them to undergo 34 minutes of intense training on a stationary bike.

 

