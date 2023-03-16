Health

Study ties plant-based diet to lower brain ageing

Elderly adults who eat plenty of leafy green vegetables, fish and other healthy fare may take years off their ‘brain age,’ a new study suggests. The study, published March 8 in ‘Neurology,’ builds on past research into diet and dementia. Researchers found that seniors with either of two healthy eating patterns — the Mediterranean and MIND diets — showed fewer brain ‘plaques,’ abnormal protein clumps that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Mediterranean diet is a diet inspired by the eating habits and traditional food of people who live near the Mediterranean Basin. This differentiates it from Mediterranean cuisine, which occurs naturally in Mediterranean countries and is inherent to them. The traditional Mediterranean diet — famously linked to lower risks of heart disease and stroke — is generally high in fish, olive oil, vegetables, beans, nuts and fiber-rich grains.

On its part, the MIND diet aims to reduce dementia and the decline in brain health that often occurs as people get older. It combines aspects of two very popular diets, the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. The MIND diet is very similar, but emphasises leafy green vegetables and berries over other vegetables and fruit.

That’s based on research tying those foods to better brain health. Both diets, according to the Rush University researchers, are high in plant foods that have various nutrients and chemicals that can ease inflammation in the body and protect cells from damage. In fact, people with the highest Mediterranean or MIND scores had brains that were up to 18 years younger than their counterparts with more of a burger-andfries diet. Experts said the findings do not prove that spinach and fish will ward off dementia. But they do add to a growing body of evidence linking healthy eating to slower brain ageing. Lead researcher Puja Agarwal called the results ‘exciting,’ because they suggest that even a simple dietary change could make a substantial difference. Based on the findings, older people who eat, say, a cup of leafy greens a day could have a brain that’s four years younger, versus their peers who shun the likes of kale and spinach.

