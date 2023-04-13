News

Study ties rising eczema cases to car exhaust chemicals

Researchers in the United States have said that chemicals in our environment may be behind the rapid rise of eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis. These are the results of a new study by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). These chemicals that spew from vehicle exhaust and are used in a variety of common, household products, could cause eczema in infancy in Rockville, Maryland.

“We have solid data establishing that pollutants are very likely behind increas- ing cases of atopic dermatitis,” said Dr. Ian Myles, chief of the Epithelial Research Unit at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology.

Myles and his team examined ‘hot spots’ around the country in the United States where the number of cases of atopic dermatitis were highest and discovered an abundance of chemicals called diisocyanates and isocyanates in the air.

