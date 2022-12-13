Study ties screen time to obsessive compulsive disorder in youth

A new study has found an association between screen time in preteen youth and risk for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The findings of the study were published on Monday in the ‘Journal of Adolescent Health’.

In this study about 9,200 children aged nine and 10 told researchers about how much time they spend each day on various screen-based activities. These included playing video games, watching television shows or movies, watching videos (e.g. on YouTube), texting, using social media and making video calls.

The average time participants in the study spent on screens was 3.9 hours per day. Two years later, the researchers followed up with the parents of the preteens to ask about obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms and diagnoses.

OCD is when a person has uncontrollable, recurring thoughts or behaviours that the individual feels they need to repeat over and over, according to the National Institutes of Health. This study was a part of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, which will follow up with participants annually for 10 years.

