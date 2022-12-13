Health

Study ties screen time to obsessive compulsive disorder in youth

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study has found an association between screen time in preteen youth and risk for obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The findings of the study were published on Monday in the ‘Journal of Adolescent Health’.

 

In this study about 9,200 children aged nine and 10 told researchers about how much time they spend each day on various screen-based  activities. These included playing video games, watching television shows or movies, watching videos (e.g. on YouTube), texting, using social media and making video calls.

 

The average time participants in the study spent on screens was 3.9 hours per day. Two years later, the researchers followed up with the parents of the preteens to ask about obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms and diagnoses.

 

OCD is when a person has uncontrollable, recurring thoughts or behaviours that the individual feels they need to repeat over and over, according to the National Institutes of Health. This study was a part of the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, which will follow up with participants annually for 10 years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Blindness, commonest cause of depression – Prof Abayomi

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a near or distance vision impairment, but statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that in at least one billion – or almost half – of these cases, vision impairment could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI Lagos State Government has […]
Health

200 people being monitored after coming into contact with Texan who caught monkeypox in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  US health officials are checking 200 people in 27 states for exposure to monkeypox after coming into contact with a Dallas man who contracted the disease during a trip to Nigeria. The man, who has not been named, was returning from Lagos, and had stopped in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 8 and 9 on […]
Health

Moscow starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with its Sputnik V shot

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia’s first mass vaccination against the disease, the city’s coronavirus task force said. The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they ran the highest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica