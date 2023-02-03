Study ties sleep apnea to weaker bones, teeth

A new study by researchers from the University at Buffalo (UB) in New York, has found that people who have sleep apnea may have another issue to worry about — weaker bones and teeth. Known as low bone-mineral density, the condition is an indicator of osteoporosis and can increase the risk of fractures, cause teeth to become loose and dental implants to fail.

The findings were published recently in ‘The Journal of Craniomandibular and Sleep Practice’. To study this, researchers used cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) a type of X-ray — to measure bone density in the heads and necks of 38 adults. Half of the study participants had sleep apnea, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

These scans found that participants with sleep apnea had significantly lower bone-mineral density than the participants without the condition. Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes you to stop breathing while asleep. Your brain tries to protect you by waking you up enough to breathe. The condition can cause difficulty breathing while asleep, which can lead to low levels of oxygen in the body, inflammation, oxidative stress and shortened breathing patterns.

