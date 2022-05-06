News Top Stories

Study ties surfing to well-being of brain injury survivors

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said they have found that surfing could boost the well-being of brain injury survivors. The results of their findings published in the online journal ‘PLOS ONE,’ showed that this group of people benefitted from the surfing therapy. The Swansea University study examined how a group of adults living with the consequences of acquired brain injury benefited from group-based surf therapy on the Gower coast. Lead researcher final year Ph.D. student Katie Gibbs said: “Nature has long demonstrated the capacity to facilitate well-being.

Increasingly interventions involving the natural environment are used to help aspects of well-being in clinical populations. “But we wanted to find out how nature-based interventions such as surf therapy could be used when it comes to promoting wellbeing in the context of neurorehabilitation,” reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. Katie and her colleagues from the School of Psychology interviewed 15 adults with acquired brain injury following a five-week intervention where they worked with Surfability UK, a Gower- based community interest company which specialises in providing surfing experiences for people with additional needs.

 

Our Reporters

