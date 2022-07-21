News

Study ties ultraprocessed foods to poor cognitive function

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Australian researchers have said ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions. A new study published in the ‘European Journal of Nutrition’ has suggested that consuming ultra-processed foods may have a negative impact on cognitive performance in older adults. The researchers from Australia conducting the study said they defined ultra- processed foods as those that undergo ‘several industrial processes that can’t be reproduced at home.’ According to the researcher, ultra-processed foods contain little to no whole foods and typically include flavourings, colourings, emulsifiers and other cosmetic additives.

Examples include packaged snacks, chocolates, breakfast cereals, and pre-prepared dishes such as pies, pasta, and pizza. That’s opposed to processed foods that the researchers defined as foods that commonly have added sugar, oil, or salt. The processing is used to increase the durability or enhance the ‘sensory qualities’ of the food. Examples include canned veggies, fruits, legumes and salted, cured or smoked meats. Using a cross-sectional study, the team of researchers evaluated more than 2,700 participants who were 60 years or older.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation continues annual cancer walk, provides free breast and cervical cancer screening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  In commemoration of Breast cancer awareness month held throughout October, Medicaid Cancer Foundation, owned by a pediatrician and First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, is set to host Nigeria’s biggest cancer walk on Saturday, 16th October 2021.   Aimed at creating awareness for breast, cervical, and prostate cancer, the group 5km […]
News Top Stories

Abductors of Kaduna students demand N500m, molest victims in new video

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

•As victims ask govt. to come to their aid The bandits that kidnapped 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Mando area of Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State have demanded the huge sum of N500 million before they will release the students.   The students were abducted from their school […]
News

Middle Belt Forum demands cleansing of security forces

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Middle Forum (MBF) has charged the Federal Government to embark on an immediate cleansing of the Nigerian Army and other security forces to rid them of questionable, characters whose loyalty is not to the Nigerian state but to certain forces committed to the destruction of the country. The request is coming on the heels […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica