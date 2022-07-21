Study ties ultraprocessed foods to poor cognitive function

Australian researchers have said ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions. A new study published in the ‘European Journal of Nutrition’ has suggested that consuming ultra-processed foods may have a negative impact on cognitive performance in older adults. The researchers from Australia conducting the study said they defined ultra- processed foods as those that undergo ‘several industrial processes that can’t be reproduced at home.’ According to the researcher, ultra-processed foods contain little to no whole foods and typically include flavourings, colourings, emulsifiers and other cosmetic additives.

Examples include packaged snacks, chocolates, breakfast cereals, and pre-prepared dishes such as pies, pasta, and pizza. That’s opposed to processed foods that the researchers defined as foods that commonly have added sugar, oil, or salt. The processing is used to increase the durability or enhance the ‘sensory qualities’ of the food. Examples include canned veggies, fruits, legumes and salted, cured or smoked meats. Using a cross-sectional study, the team of researchers evaluated more than 2,700 participants who were 60 years or older.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...