Study ties UV nail polish dryers to cancer

A new study has found that Ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, typically used for gel manicures, can kill cells and lead to cancer-causing mutations in cells. The study was published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. The results showed that cells with acute exposure had two 20-minute sessions under the UV dryers with an hour break in between. Cells with chronic exposure had one 20-minute session under the UV dryers for three consecutive days. The researchers found that one 20-minute session of exposure to the UV dryers resulted in 20 to 30 per cent cell death, while three consecutive 20-minute sessions of exposure resulted in 65 to 70 per cent cell death. In the remaining cells, the exposure resulted in mutations that are typically seen in skin cancer, reported ‘people.com’.

