Study ties UV nail polish dryers to cancer

A new study has found that Ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, typically used for gel manicures, can kill cells and lead to cancer-causing mutations in cells. The study was published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. The results showed that cells with acute exposure had two 20-minute sessions under the UV dryers with an hour break in between. Cells with chronic exposure had one 20-minute session under the UV dryers for three consecutive days. The researchers found that one 20-minute session of exposure to the UV dryers resulted in 20 to 30 per cent cell death, while three consecutive 20-minute sessions of exposure resulted in 65 to 70 per cent cell death. In the remaining cells, the exposure resulted in mutations that are typically seen in skin cancer, reported ‘people.com’.
Related Articles
JAMB: Candidates in delisted CBT centres to reprint exam slips
…places 40 centres on watch list The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has directed candidates in the 24 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres delisted for poor performance, to proceed with reprinting examination notification slips. This came as the Board announced that over 40 other CBT centres were presently on its watch list. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos: 2,245 corps members asked to uphold NYSC tenets
Some 2,245 corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme have been tasked with the need to uphold the oath of allegiance of the scheme and to contribute significantly to national unity and development. The call was made yesterday by the Lagos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osinbajo, Jonathan, Gowon, Sanwo- Olu, others attend Shonekan’s funeral
He lived an extraordinary life –VP Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and other eminent Nigerians yesterday spoke glowingly about former Head of Interim National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)