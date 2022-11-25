News

Study ties vaping to risk for tooth decay

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S) have said on top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot human teeth. The report was published online November 23 in the ‘Journal of the American Dental Association’. “If you are vaping, be aware that there are potentially some detrimental oral health effects,” said lead researcher Dr. Karina Irusa, an assistant professor of comprehensive care at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston.

“If you do vape, make sure to mention this to your dentist because it may be important to make sure we customise your preventive routine to be a bit more aggressive than we would do for the average patient,” she said. An electronic cigarette is an electronic device that simulates tobacco smoking. It consists of an atomizer, a power source such as a battery, and a container such as a cartridge or tank.

Instead of smoke, the user inhales vapor. As such, using an e-cigarette is often called ‘vaping’. For the study, Irusa and her colleagues analysed data from more than 13,000 patients treated at Tufts dental clinics from 2019 to 2022. All were 17 and older, reported the ‘newsmaxhealth’. Although most patients didn’t vape, the researchers found that 79 per cent of those who did had a high risk for cavities, compared with about 60 per cent of patients who didn’t use ecigarettes. E-cigarettes may raise the risk of dental decay because the sugary content and stickiness of vaping liquid adhere to the teeth, Irusa said.

 

