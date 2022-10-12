Study ties video games to dangerous heart rhythms in kids

A new report has shown that playing video games may seem sedentary, but it can be enough to trigger lifethreatening heart arrhythmias in certain vulnerable children. The researchers in Austra-lia pulled together reports of 22 children and teens, who suffered heart rhythm disturbances while playing video games.

In many cases, the children suddenly blacked out, with some going into cardiac arrest — which is fatal without immediate emergency treatment. Four kids, all teenage boys, did die. However, it’s not clear how common such incidents might be, experts stressed.

But in nearly all of these cases, the children had underlying heart conditions — sometimes known, and sometimes unrecognised until the gaming incident. A heart arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat. Heart rhythm problems (heart arrhythmias) occur when the electrical signals that coordinate the heart’s beats don’t work properly. The faulty signaling causes the heart to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia) or irregularly.

