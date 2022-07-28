Study ties vitamin B6 to lower anxiety

A new study has found that vitamin B6 could result in a significant reduction in anxiety symptoms, indicating improved functioning of GABA, the neurotransmitter associated with calming and relaxing. Their findings were published in the journal ‘Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical and Experimental’.

The researchers at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom (UK) studied how vitamin B6 and vitamin B12 may impact anxiety and depression levels. Vitamins B6 and B12 are present in foods such as chickpeas and tuna, but the research team tested the vitamins at much higher levels than those found in food. Anxiety and mood disorders can affect people of all ages, from children to older adults. There are several types of disorders that fall under the umbrella of anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, and social anxiety disorder. The researchers wanted to learn to what degree vitamins B6 and B12 can affect gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) processing. GABA is a neurotransmitter that can calm the nervous system and may contribute to someone developing anxiety or depression.

