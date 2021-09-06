News

Study ties young adults to weight gain

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said young adults aged 18 to 24 are at the highest risk of becoming overweight or developing obesity in the next decade of their life compared to adults in any other age group.

 

According to the findings of a new study led by researchers at University College London (UCL) and published in ‘The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology,’obesity prevention policies should target this group of young adults so as to effectively prevent the challenge.

 

The researchers found that being a young adult is a more important risk factor for weight gain than sex, ethnicity, geographic region, or socioeconomic area characteristics. Similarly, the risk of gaining weight is not only highest in the youngest adult age group, but it steadily decreases with age.

 

The researchers looked  at anonymised primary care health records from more than two million adults (with more than nine million measurements of body mass index (BMI) and weight in England between 1998 and 2016 to investigate the risk of weight changes at different ages and among different groups.

 

They found that people aged 18 to 24 were four times more likely to become overweight or develop obesity over the next 10 years  than those aged 65 to 74, reported ‘Medical Express’.

