Study: Tongue, lip piercings may damage teeth, gum

Researchers have cautioned persons who get their tongues or lips pierced, warning that these piercings can do damage to their teeth and gums. The study review was presented at a meeting of the European Federation of Periodontology in Copenhagen in Denmark from June 15 to 18. Study author Dr. Clemens Walter, a professor at the University Medicine Greifswald in Germany, said, “Our study found that many people with oral piercings had deep pockets and gaps around their teeth, and receding and bleeding gums.”

“These are all signs of periodontitis, also called gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss.” His advice: “People with tongue and lip piercings should remove them to protect their teeth and gums from further damage,” Walter said. Walter and his colleagues analysed eight studies that included 408 people with a combined 236 lip piercings and 236 tongue piercings. “In all, one in five had more than one oral piercing. The participants reported having their piercings ranging from one month to 19 years, and most folks wore metal jewelry in their piercings.”

