Study: TV watching increases fatal blood clots risk

Scientists in the United Kingdom have urged enthusiasts to take breaks when binge-watching TV to avoid blood clots. These are the results of a new research published yesterday in the ‘European Journal of Preventive Cardiology’. The warning of the scientists comes as the study reports that watching TV for four hours a day or more is associated with a 35 per cent higher risk of blood clots compared with less than 2.5 hours.

Lead author Dr. Setor Kunutsor of the University of Bristol, UK, said, “Our study findings also suggested that being physically active does not eliminate the increased risk of blood clots associated with prolonged TV watching. “If you are going to binge on TV you need to take breaks. You can stand and stretch every 30 minutes or use a stationary bike. And avoid combining television with unhealthy snacking.”

The study examined the association between TV viewing and venous thromboembolism (VTE). VTE includes pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs) and deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in a deep vein, usually the legs, which can travel to the lungs and cause pulmonary embolism). The analysis included three studies with a total of 131,421 participants aged 40 years and older without preexisting VTE.

