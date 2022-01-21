News Top Stories

Study: TV watching increases fatal blood clots risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Scientists in the United Kingdom have urged enthusiasts to take breaks when binge-watching TV to avoid blood clots. These are the results of a new research published yesterday in the ‘European Journal of Preventive Cardiology’. The warning of the scientists comes as the study reports that watching TV for four hours a day or more is associated with a 35 per cent higher risk of blood clots compared with less than 2.5 hours.

Lead author Dr. Setor Kunutsor of the University of Bristol, UK, said, “Our study findings also suggested that being physically active does not eliminate the increased risk of blood clots associated with prolonged TV watching. “If you are going to binge on TV you need to take breaks. You can stand and stretch every 30 minutes or use a stationary bike. And avoid combining television with unhealthy snacking.”

The study examined the association between TV viewing and venous thromboembolism (VTE). VTE includes pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs) and deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in a deep vein, usually the legs, which can travel to the lungs and cause pulmonary embolism). The analysis included three studies with a total of 131,421 participants aged 40 years and older without preexisting VTE.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

JUST IN: Explosions Rock Maiduguri Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three explosions on Thursday rocked Maiduguri the Borno State capital. The explosions come a few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state. Buhari is billed to commission an edifice donated by Mohammed Indimi to the University of Maiduguri. He is also expected to commission some projects executed by the Borno State Government. […]
News

Obaseki presents N214.2bn 2022 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday presented a budget proposal of N214.2 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval. The budget, christened: “Budget of Renewal, Hope and Growth,” showed an increase of 32.9 per cent over the 2021 approved budget of N161 billion. Presenting the […]
News

N/ Assembly works to strengthen anti-graft laws –Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the National Assembly is working on strengthening the country’s anti-graft laws. Omo-Agege made this declaration in Abuja, while receiving representatives of the Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa (GLAFA) in his office. He said the ninth Assembly would continue to give President Muhammadu Buhari the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica