Study unveils factors fuelling vaccine hesitancy in Nigeria

A study conducted by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has identified vaccine safety and side-effects as major factors behind the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy being witnessed in the country. The study, which was conducted in Abuja, using a crosssectional approach to undertake online and physical data collection with a validated questionnaire, also revealed other contributory factors to include several negative campaigns targeted at discrediting the vaccines and querying its safety. Findings in the study showed that “slightly above half (52.9 per cenyt) of the study participants indicated that they were worried about side-effects that may be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, and this may likely prevent them from taking the vaccine.”

A strong majority (85.1 per cent) of the study participants indicated that COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at no cost to citizens. “Only a quarter (26 per cent) of participants was willing to pay a fee for COVID-19 vaccination. Also, older participants and those that had been previously infected with COVID-19 were more likely to pay for COVID-19 vaccination.” Seeking solutions to COVID- 19 vaccine hesitancy, the study advised that concerns about vaccine safety should be highlighted and comprehensively addressed during enlightenment campaigns, and engagement strategies clearly outlining the benefits associated with COVID-19 vaccines should be developed to improve acceptance of the intervention. The study partly stated: “Paying a fee for COVID-19 vaccination may reduce uptake of the vaccine as revealed by this study.

Since it is critical for government and policymakers to develop contextual strategies aimed at achieving optimal immunisation, this emergent evidence can help improve uptake and reduce hesitancy. “The current policy direction suggests the government’s responsibility for funding the first phase of the immunisation campaign. If a policy change is being considered, findings relating to willingness to pay from this study can underpin an effective selection framework. “A failure to address these concerns could delay or prevent the achievement of herd immunity alongside other possible public health consequences. “Although a relatively small proportion of the sample indicated their disbelief in the existence of COVID-19, this finding is still significant given the ramifications for misinformation together with the consequent risks for public health.”

