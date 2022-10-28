Study: Vitamin D deficiency raises risk for premature death

A new study has found that too little vitamin D in the human system can increase the overall risk of premature death, as well as the specific risk of dying from cancer, heart disease, or lung disease, data gleaned from more than 307,000 U.K. residents has shown. These are the results of a new study published online in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. “Each of the causespecific forms of death that we assessed echo the same theme – this being the importance of having sufficient vitamin D prior to facing any of these lifechallenging situations,” said lead researcher Joshua Sutherland. He is a PhD candidate with the Australian Center for Precision Health at the University of South Australia. Vitamin D is known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’ because the skin synthesises the nutrient upon exposure to direct sunlight. It’s primarily known as a crucial nutrient for building and maintaining healthy bones. There’s medical evidence to support what this study shows regarding vitamin D’s role in fighting cancer, said Emma Laing, director of dietetics at the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences, in Atlanta.
Palestinian negotiator, Saeb Erekat, dies of COVID-19
One of the most prominent Palestinian political figures, Saeb Erekat, has died with Covid-19, Palestinian officials say. The 65-year-old died at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. Erekat was secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and an adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, reports the BBC. He was the Palestinians’ chief negotiator […]
PEF: FG may bridge gas transportation cost
The Federal Government may be considering paying for the transportation cost of gas, in order to expand the domestic use of cooking gas nationwide. Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Ahmed Bobboi, who hinted on possible establishment of a scheme to take up payment of gas transportation yesterday in Abuja, said bridging […]
Ashafa: We’ll provide houses for millions of Nigerians
The newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa Friday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on his appointment. The Managing Director, who also pledged to vigorously implement the Federal Government’s housing policy, said that he would work to ensure the provision of mass affordable housing for millions of […]
