Study: Vitamin D deficiency raises risk for premature death

A new study has found that too little vitamin D in the human system can increase the overall risk of premature death, as well as the specific risk of dying from cancer, heart disease, or lung disease, data gleaned from more than 307,000 U.K. residents has shown. These are the results of a new study published online in the ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’. “Each of the causespecific forms of death that we assessed echo the same theme – this being the importance of having sufficient vitamin D prior to facing any of these lifechallenging situations,” said lead researcher Joshua Sutherland. He is a PhD candidate with the Australian Center for Precision Health at the University of South Australia. Vitamin D is known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’ because the skin synthesises the nutrient upon exposure to direct sunlight. It’s primarily known as a crucial nutrient for building and maintaining healthy bones. There’s medical evidence to support what this study shows regarding vitamin D’s role in fighting cancer, said Emma Laing, director of dietetics at the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences, in Atlanta.

 

