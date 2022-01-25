Study: Walking slowly could increase heart failure risk

Researchers in the United States have said fast walkers are less likely to suffer heart failure than those walking slowly.

These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Geriatrics Society’. Scientists at Brown University in Rhode Island in the United States, tracked the health of 25,000 women over the age of 50, who self-reported their walking speed.

Women who claimed to walk at an ‘average’ pace — between two to three miles per hour (mph) — were 27 per cent less likely to suffer heart failure than ‘casual’ walkers, classed as less than two mph.

And women with the fastest walking pace — over three mph faced a 34 per cent lower risk, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

Heart failure – when the heart becomes too weak or stiff to pump blood around the body cannot usually be cured.

But the condition can be managed through lifestyle changes, medication or surgery. Researchers said fast walkers may be fitter and benefit from better cardiovascular health, lowering the risk.

