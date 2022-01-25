News

Study: Walking slowly could increase heart failure risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Study: Walking slowly could increase heart failure risk

Researchers in the United States have said fast walkers are less likely to suffer heart failure than those walking slowly.

 

These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Geriatrics Society’. Scientists at Brown University in Rhode Island in the United States, tracked the health of 25,000 women over the age of 50, who self-reported their walking speed.

 

Women who claimed to walk at an ‘average’ pace — between two to three miles per hour (mph) — were 27 per cent less likely to suffer heart failure than ‘casual’ walkers, classed as less than two mph.

And women with the fastest walking pace — over three mph faced a 34 per cent lower risk, reported the ‘Mailonline’.

 

Heart failure – when the heart becomes too weak or stiff to pump blood around the body cannot usually be cured.

 

But the condition can be managed through lifestyle changes, medication or surgery. Researchers said fast walkers may be fitter and benefit from better cardiovascular health, lowering the risk.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila shielding corrupt APC members –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, of shielding corrupt members of the executive from investigation.   The party said the decision of the Speaker to shutdown the sitting of various committees investigating activities of ministries and agencies of government, was a deliberate design to cover corruption […]
News

Modi assures Canada that India will meet its vaccine needs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially easing shortages faced in the country. India, which boasts several vaccine manufacturing facilities, is fast emerging as a key supplier of shots […]
News

SERAP sues Buhari over move to borrow N895bn from Nigerians’ dormant accounts

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja “to restrain and stop President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government from borrowing an estimated N895bn of Nigerians’ money in the form of their unclaimed dividends and balances in dormant accounts, under the guise of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica