Study: Women who take more steps daily have lower diabetes risk

Researchers in the United States have found that women who take more steps per day are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes. These are the findings of a new analysis of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s published in the Endocrine Society’s ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism’. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of the disease, affecting 90 per cent to 95 per cent of people with diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, the body is resistant to the action of insulin, meaning it cannot use insulin properly, so it cannot carry sugar into the cells.

“Type 2 diabetes most often develops in people over age 45, but more and more children, teens and young adults are being diagnosed. “We investigated the relationship between physical activity and type 2 diabetes with an innovative approach using data from wearable devices linked to electronic health records in a real-world population,” said Andrew S. Perry, M.D., of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. “We found that people who spent more time in any type of physical activity had a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...