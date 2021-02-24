Studying Nigeria’s ungoverned spaces

Book title: Nigeria’s Ungoverned Spaces

Publisher: Obafemi Awolowo University Press

Edited: Richard A. Olaniyan and Rufus T. Akinyele

Year of publication: 2016

Number of pages: 54

Reviewer: Badejo Adedeji Nurudeen

The book, Nigeria’s Ungoverned Spaces – Studies in Security, Terrorism and Governance, edited by Richard A. Olaniyan and Rufus T. Akinyele, has come at a right time due largely to the festering security situation in our dear country, most particularly the continued insurgency by the Boko Haram sect in the north-eastern part of the country.

The 154-page book is divided into eight chapters, with nine contributors, mostly professors with diverse backgrounds, including history, legal, sociology, international relations, military intelligence etc.

A compelling read is chapter three, aptly titled Eco-Violence or Transborder Terrorism: Revisiting Nigerian Pastoral Nomadic Fulani Question by the trio of Awogbade, Olaniyan and Faleye. This chapter is illuminating on the dangerous trend of trans-border influx of pastoral Fulani groups into Nigeria.

Despite the wide media publicity of the pastoral nomadic violence in Nigeria, it is rather disheartening that there seems to be a dearth of literatures focusing on understanding the pattern of behaviour within the context of ecological history and geopolitics. It is stated that the incessant clashes involving Fulani pastoralists can be associated with dwindling grazing lands.

It is dangerous and should be a concern to the government that, according to intelligence report, in comparison with the Boko Haram insurgency that kills an average of 2, 500 people annually, over 2, 000 people were killed in conflicts between the herdsmen and different host communities in 2015 alone. Indeed, the herdsmen menace has led to the death of about 3.7 million people in a period of 16 years in Adamawa state, among others.

A well-known case is the kidnapping of Chief Olu Falae, an elder statesman, who was released after payment of ransom to his captors who were Fulani herdsmen.

This chapter highlights the environmental and ecological perspectives of the perennial pastoral Fulani crisis mostly between nomads and sedentary populations. In the study of ecological violence, it was asserted that large populations in many developing countries are highly dependent on four key environmental resources that are fundamental to crop production: fresh water, cropland, forests and fish.

The scarcity or shrinking of these resources as a result of misuse, over-use or degradation under certain circumstances will trigger off conflicts. It must be observed that though there are over 3.1 million hectares of potential fadama lands found along the flood plains of Niger, Benue, Sokoto, Rima and Yobe river systems, the nomadic pastoral Fulani violence indicates a breakdown of the traditional eco-social linkages due to climate change, population growth and land use.

Chapter 7, titled Mahdism, Maitatsine and Boko Haram: Understanding Hardline Religion Legacy in Northern Nigeria, by Abimbola Adesoji, provides the nexus between Mahdism, Maitatsine and Boko Haram, tracing the historical conquest and the spread of Islam through the northern region.

Mahdism is a movement formed around the Mahdi, referred to as ‘the rightly guided one.’ Strangely, Mahdism in Nigeria is related to Mahdism in Sudan, which perhaps was the most political of all Mahdist Movements, producing a twotime Prime Minister in the person of Sadiq al-Mahdi.

On the economic and political sides, security and development in the northern region requires the attention of the government, while meaningful economic policies must be propagated and implemented to mitigate illiteracy, unemployment, poverty, vulnerability and infrastructural development. The political class, on the other hand, must stop patronising religious sects for electoral purpose.

Also, ethnic division across modern state boundaries, a legacy of colonial rule aided by the porosity of the Nigerian borders, has made it possible for foreigners who share ethnic and religious affinities with Nigerians to slip into the country and enlist or otherwise join the fanatics’ army.

A case in point was the Maitatsine rebellion led by Mohammed Marwa, a Cameroonian. From all indications, Mahdism reincarnated in Maitatsine, while Maitatsine reincarnated in Boko Haram, not to mention the Shiites whose allegiance is to Iran and are presently troubling the peace of Kaduna State.

Indeed, a whole book is required to do a definitive study on hard-line religious preaching in Nigeria, particularly in the north. In Chapter 8, written by an expert, Tanwa Ashiru, a former intelligence analyst, United States Department of Defense (DoD), aptly titled Fixing Nigeria’s Broken Intelligence Agencies, the Nigerian intelligence community’s performance is the focus.

Also, the chapter looks at the lack of information on Nigeria’s intelligence agencies like Department of State Services DSS), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and National Intelligence Agency (NIA), particularly on their websites, very unlike the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which has 267 entities in its World Fact book, providing trusted information on every country and geographical entity.

More than any aspect of the book, the chapter on intelligence gathering showcases our wrong tactics in the war against the Boko Haram insurgents. Counter insurgency is an intelligence-driven endeavour which focuses on facilitating understanding of the operational environment with emphasis on the populace, host nation and insurgents.

Anti-insurgency, on the other hand, involves more kinetic tactical operations necessary for dousing the insurgency. Actions such as killing or capturing members of the terrorist group constitute anti-insurgency campaign.

We should have geared our efforts towards focusing on improving the cultural awareness of the region that encouraged the Boko Haram movement due to extreme poverty, socio-economic challenges, high illiteracy rates, ethno-religious sentimentalism, poor border controls and nationalistic devotions.

The performance of our intelligence organisations leaves much to be desired. DSS in particular needs to move from just providing security to government and very important personalities, to a full intelligence gathering mechanism. DSS should not involve itself in prosecution but pure intelligence gathering.

All of our intelligence gathering agencies are expected to perform optimally. This is the best way we can win the war against insurgency.

This is a well-researched book on security, terrorism and governance coming from the academic environment. It is well-packaged and edited; easy to read with references.

This book should be a guide to our security and intelligence apparatus, and also generally as everyone needs to be security- conscious. With tact, planning and proper intelligence gathering, we will win the anti-insurgency war.

