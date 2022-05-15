Stunning, savvy styles at AMVCA first-ever runway show

Show us the party and we show you the tasteful fashion that walked the red carpets. For the first time in history of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) fashion runway was checked on the list of line up of events.

For many years of Multichoice putting their best to host the prestigious awards, high class and sophisticated fashion has been one of the strong points of the award show.

The AMVCA has not only showcased accomplished designers to the world, it has also boosted the career of many budding Nigerian fashion designers. From Fashion artisans to accessories retailers, to shoe designers, to make up artistes to photographers, the career boost have trickled down, putting little or more money into the pockets of any business connected to style.

This is why it does not come as a surprise that the AMVCA, for the first time decided to promote enterprise in fashion by setting up a competition for up and coming designers who has been craving opportunities to be seen.

At the runway show, hosted by Miz Vick, which was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, it was a vision to behold. The runway show featured nine designers, handpicked among several entries and trained by Mai Atafo, DaSilva Ajayi, and Adebayo Oke-Lawal.

The fashion show attracted several big-wigs in the fashion industry and Nollywood, who showed up in stunning and Savvy styles. Be dazzled with looks from Ebuka- Obi Uchendu, Nancy Isime, Denola Grey, Osas Ighodalo, Stephanie Coker, Timini Egbuson and Uti Nwachukwu on the red carpet.

