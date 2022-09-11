Body & Soul

Style, class, glamour at Edo film festival

It was all shades of high class fashion, style and glamour as the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, hosted the maiden edition of Edo State International Films Festival.

After four days of consecutive showcase of creativity and capacity building, the maiden edition of the Edo State International Films Festival drew to a close amidst pump and cheers.

The festival-themed ‘Edo to The World’ was to promote creativity in the arts, provide an avenue for skills development, and enhance capacity building for young Nigerians.

The event featured master classes with industry experts, panel discussions, movie premieres, virtual sessions, and networking opportunities with local and international industry participants.

Some of the master classes were also facilitated by celebrity actors including Desmond Eliott, Charles Inojie, Mercy Aigbe, and Etinosa Idemudia as they shared their approaches and experiences in various areas of acting and production.

Over 1,500 movies were submitted from 90 countries. 150 movies were carefully curated from the entries to screen at Kada cinemas and Victor Uwaifo’s creative hub and sound stage throughout the festival.

Winners emerged for various movie categories announced by a selection Jury. Major wins include Best Actor male: Ben Oyaye; Best Female Actor, Victory Idahosa; Best Director, Joseph Okwoli; Best Short Film, Tare; Best Documentary, Palm for crude produced by Directors Guild of Nigeria Best Use of Tech in film, Battle of the West, Best self-owned film: Zara and Best Student Film, The funeral.

 

Others are Best Film Costume, Osasyi Blessing; Best Cinematography, After a while, a movie from Egypt; Best Indigenous Film, On This Mountain with a $5,000 prize. Heartbeats of our time awards: Awards for Legends and Trailblazers; The Legends – Alex Usifo, Victor Okhia, Ambassador Lancelot, Charles Inojie.

 

Billy King: Best Film shot in Edo Film with $5,000 cash prize Governor’s Award Omoatama and the Governor’s Award for Best Overall film: Onaiwu The Edo State International Films Festival is sponsored by the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

 

